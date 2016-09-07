Victory for Freedom of Information campaigner

The Cabinet Office has been ordered to comply with a request from a dogged Freedom of Information campaigner.

Trevor Cowin has had an appeal upheld by the Information Commissioner.

He had requested the Cabinet Office to release all information it held concerning a complaint he made against senior civil servant Jon Callister, who is now executive director of the Cabinet Office.

His request was refused by the Cabinet Office citing multiple exemptions.

Some of the information Mr Cowin requested related to legal advice but he was told: ‘The public interest in maintaining the exemption for legal professional privilege outweighs the public interest in the disclosure of the information.’

He requested an internal review of the decision but that concluded that the exemptions had been correctly applied.

Mr Cowin then appealed to Information Commissioner Iain McDonald who has now given his ruling.

He concluded that the Cabinet Officer, while right in applying exemptions to certain information requested, it was not justified in refusing other information.

‘The Cabinet Office erred in its application of the exemption,’ he found.

The Commissioner ruled: ‘To the extent that the Cabinet Office holds the information requested, the Cabinet Office must within 30 days of the date of this decision notice either disclose the information requested or give the review applicant a further refusal notice in accordance with section 17.’

Mr McDonald said that recognising the strong expectation that disciplinary matters should be confidential, and that most of the information requested is reasonably accessible, he considers it would be wrong to require the Cabinet Office to disclose the information without further consideration as to what, if any, other exemptions may apply.

Mr Cowin said of the decision notice: ‘Success at last!’

The Peel-based campaigner submitted 12 out of 20 Freedom of Information requests made in the Act’s first month.

He believes a new policy issued by the Office of Human Resources on behalf of the Council of Ministers to deal with vexatious FoI requests is targeted at him.

Cost limits on FoI requests are also planned. Policy and Reform Minister John Shimmin said there will be a public consultation on the proposal. He told Tynwald the average request took 15 hours to deal with, at a cost of £375. But the most expensive so far had taken more than 60 hours, at a cost of £1,500.