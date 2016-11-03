Victory for people power as Pinewood Social Club is officially opened

The Pinewood Social Club in Pulrose is now officially open.

Manx Independent columnist and writer Michael Cowin, aka Pullyman, opened the club on Saturday by reading a poem. He was joined by the club’s interim committee and club members at the grand opening.

The Pulrose club was granted its licence from the All Island Licensing Court last month allowing the committee to progress with its plans to re-open the facility.

Douglas South MHK Bill Malarkey, who is a member of the committee, said: ‘When a community pulls together, the results are amazing.

‘It’s been a committed four months from many local and professional volunteers who have enthusiastically given a lot of their time.’

Mr Malarkey added: ‘The future of the club is looking promising. We are keen to explore further social activities that will benefit our community.’

Michael Cowin thanked Mr Malarkey and Paul Henry, from the committee, for the invitation to open the club and said it was a ‘privilege and pleasure’ and wished it well for the future.

The interim committee, which is made up of residents from Pulrose, was formed in July following Heron and Brearley’s decision to close the Pinewood Pub.

It decided to close the pub ‘due to the changing demands of its customers and its desire to focus on the development of its overall estate.’ The pub closed its doors on July 6.

The brewery also announced the closure of Ramsey club Nightlife.

Following Heron and Brearley’s announcement, a public meeting was held where Pulrose residents could discuss the future of the pub.

Around 60 residents attended and a committee was formed to start discussions with the brewery.

The committee is made up by Bill Malarkey MHK, Paul Henry, Paul Guiver, Pamela Bernie, Christine McDowell and Mick McCann.

The club is only open to members. Anyone interested in joining can pick up a membership form at Pulrose Post Office or from the Pinewood Social Club.