VIDEO: GuitarFest to feature ‘one of finest players on the planet’

There will be a unique opportunity for guitarists from all over the island to learn from finger-styling genius, Mike Dawes.
On October 29 Mike will be giving an audience of 40 people a master class in guitar playing, at the Centenary Centre in Peel, before festival headliner Martyn Joseph, takes the stage in the evening.
Jonno Gollow, an organiser of GuitarFest, said: ‘This is a rare and truly unique opportunity for the island’s players to learn from a world master, and to develop their guitar playing skills even further. Mike Dawes is considered one of the finest guitar players on the planet, and I am very excited that he has agreed to play for the Isle of Man music lovers as part of GuitarFest 2016.’
This year’s GuitarFest will also feature the Sky Arts ‘Guitar Star’ mentor performing alongside Grammy award winner Amrit Sond on October 28.
Their instrumental performances will be ‘Nu-Coustic’, a style of guitar playing that features percussive drum rhythms using the guitars body, alternative tunings and unusual playing techniques.
The festival will be finishing on October 30, where musicians can enjoy brunch at HQ Bar and Grill in the Mereside Hotel, Douglas.
As well as this, GuitarFest performers Martyn Joseph and Amrit Sond will be talking and sharing a question and answer session during the brunch.
Tickets for the meal and talk (£12), tickets for the master class (£10), and tickets for the Friday show (£12) and Saturday show (£15) can be bought online at www.etickets.im/jp
