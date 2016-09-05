Video of girlfriend led to assault

A 26-year-old Douglas plumber has been fined £750 after a video featuring his girlfriend sparked an assault outside a pub.

Darren Noel Dooley, of Oak Avenue, pleaded guilty in court to common assault and was also ordered to pay £250 compensation to his victim.

The court heard how, on June 12, the assault victim had stopped to talk to a woman who was with Dooley outside the Stanley Hotel on West Quay in Ramsey.

When the victim tried to enter the pub Dooley said to him: ‘You’re sick you are’, then punched him on the jaw.

The man protested that he did not know who Dooley was but the attack continued with Dooley punching his victim around five more times.

He left the scene but was later found and arrested.

In court on Tuesday, defence advocate Deborah Myerscough said: ‘There has been an element of provocation. Mr Dooley has indicated that he had been shown a video and this, it would appear, has caused the incident.

‘Prior to this he had no convictions for two years, though prior to that, there were a number of convictions. But he stopped drinking and became serious about his work and family. He generally does not drink. He has apologised to the victim.’

Ms Myerscough went on to say that since 2012 Dooley had set up his own business as a plumber and now employed three people.

She submitted that a financial penalty or suspended sentence would be appropriate punishment.

‘He has never been in prison, the effect on him, his family and his employees would be significant,’ said the advocate.

‘I would suggest a suspended sentence would strongly send out a message that he must not engage in this type of behaviour.

‘It would be like the Sword of Damocles hanging over him. He has made an effort to apologise to the gentleman in this matter.’

Ms Myerscough also argued against a pub ban saying that Dooley frequented licensed premises to price up work and check work for his employees.

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes gave Dooley credit for his guilty plea and said: ‘Your intoxication was the most aggravating feature of this offence. It is fortunate the victim wasn’t injured.

‘There were five punches to the victim. Provocation has been mentioned but your response was disproportionate.

‘The probation report says you didn’t consider yourself drunk. You need to consider the effect alcohol has on you.

‘I will treat this as a one-off offence but I do consider a licensing ban to be appropriate.’

Dooley was banned from purchasing or being sold alcohol for three months. He is however allowed to enter onlicensed premises.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Video of girlfriend led to assault Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...