Vikings’ DNA quest a ‘great experience’

A passenger on the steam train, a churchgoer, three men in a pub and even our own newspaper photographer were among those who agreed to be DNA tested by three Viking visitors.

Norwegians Aage Harry Sørensen, Frode Myrheim and Trond Øyvidsson Lunde carried out free DNA testing on no fewer than 33 Manx residents during their visit last week as part a quest to trace our Norse ancestry.

Three Norwegians Trond �yvidsson Lunde , Aage Harry S�rensen and Frode Myrheim, carrying out DNA tests on Manx people Rosemary Kelly taking the DNA swab test

In all, the three men have DNA tested some 250 people in Norway. The tests carried out in the island will allow for comparison with the results from the Norwegian project.

Aage Harry Sørensen, 47, a medical radiographer at Vestfold Hospital, said: ‘We got 33 tests on the island. Two of them don’t know their father’s lines, one because he was a war baby.

‘We tested a lady of 80, a man from the top of Manx society and also all down the other way. We tested a man on the steam train to Ballasalla who could be the line back to William the Conqueror, a man in a church in Jurby and three in a pub, so it’s been a very great experience for us.

‘The only sad thing where that we didn’t see the Manx museum because it was closed on Sundays.’

During their visit, the Norwegian trio visited Rushen Abbey in Ballasalla which was founded through a grant of land from Olav the First.

The three also DNA tested Isle of Man Newspapers photographer Mike Wade.

They mainly use Texas-based www.familytreedna.com.

But with the three paying for the tests out of their own pockets, it could take a while to get the results unless a wealthy benefactor comes forward to help fund the project.

And Aage Harry added: ‘We also hope people who we didn’t test will order themself a test. Then other people will have this fantastic tool to look back in time of mankind.’

If you can help with sponsoring the project, contact Aage Harry at bernadiner34@hotmail.com