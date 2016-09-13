Villa general manager suspended

The general manager of the Villa Marina and Gaiety, Dawn Maddrell, has been suspended.

The move comes as claims concerning the staging of a loss-making music festival are investigated.

Those allegations have been made by Lee O’Hanlon, chief executive of private music promoter tinyCOW.

The Department of Economic Development says the allegations will be investigated thoroughly and there will be an external investigation.

Mr O’Hanlon and his company are involved in a legal dispute over the Tom Jones concert in Noble’s Park this summer. But his most serious allegation, involving claims of collusion to prevent details of losses being disclosed, concern an earlier gig, by 1970s music legends The Jacksons, which was booked by tinyCOW and staged at the Villa in September 2014.

In a full statement made to the Isle of Man Examiner yesterday, the DED said: ‘A number of allegations have been made directly to the department by tinyCOW chief executive Mr Lee O’Hanlon as well as via a social media page falsely claiming to be a “Newspaper, Douglas, Isle of Man”.

‘In the public interest the department wishes to respond to those allegations.’

