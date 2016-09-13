Village hosts popular show

A whole host of vegetables, flowers, confectionery and art were showcased at the Ballaugh Horticultural Show on Saturday.
Despite the recent windy weather, there was an abundance of flower entries and garden flower arrangements, as well fruit and vegetable entries.
The children’s decorated cakes and fruit and vegetable models proved popular and there was a display of art, poetry and creative writing by Ballaugh school pupils.
The show, which was opened by Clare Christian, former president of Tynwald, raised £1,133.80 to help children’s groups in the village and ended with the auction of produce.
Organisers say residents of Ballaugh should feel proud of producing an ‘excellent village show’.
------------------------
RESULTS
Children’s section:
FOBS Award, creative writing - Leo Berry
Ann Kelly Memorial Book, poetry - Leo Berry
Art Cup, best entry from reception - Charlie Quayle
Create-a-Scape Cup, art (excluding reception) - Elsie Hyett
Photography Award - Lucy Field
Derek Harper cup, best in children’s cookery - Meredith Creighton
Ruth Quirk Cup, floral arrangement - Grayse Teare-Kermeen
Nigel Hull Shield, children’s miniature garden - Lucy Field
1st Ballaugh Scout Group Cup, fruit/veg model - Rebecca Radcliffe
Charles P.Gill Memorial, most points, child of the parish - Lucy Field
H.M Queen’s Golden Jubilee Cup, best in children’s section (opener’s choice) - Elsie Hyett
Adult section:
Charles C.Craine Memorial Cup, best onions, resident of the parish - Will Radcliffe
Greenhouse Cup, best veg, excluding onions - Willie Kaighen
Jean Kaighin Shield, best collection of vegetables - Willie Kaighen
Howard Crowe Memorial Plaque, best potatoes - Willie Kaighen
Davison’s Ice-Cream Prize, the heaviest spud - Rachel Radcliffe
Ruskell Cup, best fruit - Voirrey Oates
The Howland Cup, best gladioli - Gill Dixon
Kelly Brothers Trophy, roses - Gill Dixon
Maureen Mcdonald Memorial Shield,best rose in show - Jane Teare
Northern Motors Trophy, Dahlias - Janet Kennish
Francis Goldsmith Memorial Cup, best flowers - Gill Dixon
Gillham Cup, floral arrangement, resident of the parish - Linda Cowin
Victoria Sandwich Cup, victoria sandwich - Kellie Keenan
Ballamoar Campsite Trophy, best chocolate cake - Kellie Keenan
Talbot Wood Goblet, best sweets/confectionery - Kellie Keenan
Marjorie Widdas Cup, best preserve - Janet Boothby
Ruth Quirk Plate, best adult craft - Judy Greenhouse
Millennium Cup, most points, resident of the parish - Willie Kaighen
25th Anniversary Show Cup - best entry in adult classes (opener’s choice) - Jessica Egelnick
The Kaighin Award, presented by the committee for effort and contribution to the show - The Kelly family, Kate, Darren, Erin and Joe
Davisons, best craft - Joe Kelly
Davisons, arts/crafts - Charlie Quayle
