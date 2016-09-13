Village hosts popular show

A whole host of vegetables, flowers, confectionery and art were showcased at the Ballaugh Horticultural Show on Saturday.

Despite the recent windy weather, there was an abundance of flower entries and garden flower arrangements, as well fruit and vegetable entries.

Ballaugh Flower Show Ballaugh Bowling Club Ballaugh. Elsie Hyatt 12 winner of childrens section of show.

The children’s decorated cakes and fruit and vegetable models proved popular and there was a display of art, poetry and creative writing by Ballaugh school pupils.

The show, which was opened by Clare Christian, former president of Tynwald, raised £1,133.80 to help children’s groups in the village and ended with the auction of produce.

Organisers say residents of Ballaugh should feel proud of producing an ‘excellent village show’.

------------------------

Ballaugh Flower Show Ballaugh Bowling Club Ballaugh. Admiring the produce in the show.

RESULTS

Children’s section:

FOBS Award, creative writing - Leo Berry

Ann Kelly Memorial Book, poetry - Leo Berry

Ballaugh Flower Show Ballaugh Bowling Club Ballaugh.

Art Cup, best entry from reception - Charlie Quayle

Create-a-Scape Cup, art (excluding reception) - Elsie Hyett

Photography Award - Lucy Field

Derek Harper cup, best in children’s cookery - Meredith Creighton

Ruth Quirk Cup, floral arrangement - Grayse Teare-Kermeen

Nigel Hull Shield, children’s miniature garden - Lucy Field

1st Ballaugh Scout Group Cup, fruit/veg model - Rebecca Radcliffe

Charles P.Gill Memorial, most points, child of the parish - Lucy Field

H.M Queen’s Golden Jubilee Cup, best in children’s section (opener’s choice) - Elsie Hyett

Adult section:

Charles C.Craine Memorial Cup, best onions, resident of the parish - Will Radcliffe

Greenhouse Cup, best veg, excluding onions - Willie Kaighen

Jean Kaighin Shield, best collection of vegetables - Willie Kaighen

Howard Crowe Memorial Plaque, best potatoes - Willie Kaighen

Davison’s Ice-Cream Prize, the heaviest spud - Rachel Radcliffe

Ruskell Cup, best fruit - Voirrey Oates

The Howland Cup, best gladioli - Gill Dixon

Kelly Brothers Trophy, roses - Gill Dixon

Maureen Mcdonald Memorial Shield,best rose in show - Jane Teare

Northern Motors Trophy, Dahlias - Janet Kennish

Francis Goldsmith Memorial Cup, best flowers - Gill Dixon

Gillham Cup, floral arrangement, resident of the parish - Linda Cowin

Victoria Sandwich Cup, victoria sandwich - Kellie Keenan

Ballamoar Campsite Trophy, best chocolate cake - Kellie Keenan

Talbot Wood Goblet, best sweets/confectionery - Kellie Keenan

Marjorie Widdas Cup, best preserve - Janet Boothby

Ruth Quirk Plate, best adult craft - Judy Greenhouse

Millennium Cup, most points, resident of the parish - Willie Kaighen

25th Anniversary Show Cup - best entry in adult classes (opener’s choice) - Jessica Egelnick

The Kaighin Award, presented by the committee for effort and contribution to the show - The Kelly family, Kate, Darren, Erin and Joe

Davisons, best craft - Joe Kelly

Davisons, arts/crafts - Charlie Quayle