Vision Nine deal collapse could be discussed by MHKs today

The collapsed Vision Nine deal will be discussed in the House of Keys today if Chris Robertshaw MHK has his way.

The East Douglas MHK will call for the Chief Minister to explain the government’s position as a matter of ‘utmost urgency’.

He will need the support of four other members for the motion to be debated.

The Department for Economic Development last night announced that it had ‘decided to discontinue the current independent promoter tender process for the TT Races and Classic TT Races’.

It confirmed that Vision Nine has been formally informed.

Just hours earlier the company had told Isle of Man Newspapers that it had heard nothing officially.

Laurence Skelly MHK

A statement from the DED said: ‘The Department of Economic Development will continue to work with the other government departments and independent contractors to deliver the 2017 Isle of Man TT Races.

It added that Laurence Skelly, MHK, the Minister for the Department of Economic Development, ‘supported a review of the future delivery of the TT Races and Classic TT Races for the benefit of the Isle of Man’.

The department says it has been advised by lawyers acting on behalf of Vision Nine of their intention to issue legal proceedings and in the circumstances the matter is now sub judice.

Mr Robertshaw’s motion reads as follows: ‘That in the light of the current extremely negative and confused publicity surrounding the collapse of the proposed Vision Nine contract with the Department of Economic Development, in particular the recent comments made by Julian Topham of Vision 9 on MTTV, and the damage that this is doing to the image of the Isle of Man Government, the Chief Minister should, as a matter of utmost urgency, explain the Government’s position.’

