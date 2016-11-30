Vision Nine - this isn’t sub-judice

Vision Nine say they have still not been formally notified in writing that the tender for the TT promoter contract has been withdrawn.

And they dispute the matter is ‘sub-judice’ as the Manx government maintains - as they have not yet commenced legal proceedings.

In a statement issued at 6.30pm on Monday, the Department of Economic Development announced it had decided to discontinue the tender process and Vision Nine had been ‘formally informed’.

In the House of Keys this week, Chief Minister Howard Quayle said he could not comment beyond that statement as the matter was sub-judice with the ‘fact that proceedings are about to be issued’ creating a ‘real and substantial danger of prejudice’.

But this has been disputed by Vision Nine.

Its statement reads: ‘As of the time of this statement we have not received formal written confirmation from the DED, or any other government department, that the tender process has been discontinued. We are disappointed that the first we learnt of this development was from the media. ‘Although we received a holding response from the Chief Minister’s office on November 28, with a promise that the Chief Secretary of the Cabinet Office will be contacting us in the next few days, we have not yet heard anything further from any part of the IOM Government.

‘Vision Nine has previously indicated to the IOM Government its intention to commence legal proceedings, if a satisfactory solution cannot be achieved. However, currently, no legal proceedings have yet been commenced and nor have we instructed our lawyers to commence legal action. V9 is still waiting for an explanation of why the tender has been cancelled and the basis upon which the decision made by Tynwald in April to appoint Vision Nine has been overturned .

‘Vision Nine’s understanding is that this matter is not “sub-judice”: no papers for the commencement of any proceedings have been filed with any court or tribunal. Therefore we do not understand on what basis the Chief Minister considers this matter to be “sub-judice”.

‘In these circumstances, it is highly regrettable that the Isle of Man Government is not only refusing to give Vision Nine any explanation for its actions, but is also refusing, without any apparent justification, to provide the House of Keys with details as to why the DED has chosen this new course of action.’