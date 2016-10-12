Visiting rider died by accident

A visiting TT fan died by accident when his bike hit the back of a car on Hailwood Rise.

Recording an accidental death verdict, coroner John Needham reminded the court of his call after a previous inquest, in 2012, for a speed limit to operate on the Mountain Road when it is one-way during the TT fortnight.

Shaun Watkinson, who was 53 and came from Bolton, died at Noble’s hospital shortly after colliding with the back of a Citroen car just after 6.30am on June 2.

A post mortem report found he died from head and chest injuries.

Accident investigator, Constable Peter Dyer said Mr Watkinson’s bike was travelling at about 150mph and he probably drifted left as he rounded the slight right hand bend on Hailwood Rise, hitting the back of the Citroen. Both were heading in the Douglas direction and the Citroen was in the left hand lane of the carriageway at the time.

Mr Needham said there was potentially a closing speed of 100mph between the Citroen, travelling at just over 40mph and Mr Watkinson’s bike.

Mr Needham offered condolences to Mr Watkinson’s family.