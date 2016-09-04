Vital safety equipment for judo club members

Douglas Judo Club has received a new crash mat thanks to generous donations.
The vital piece of safety equipment was funded by donations from Appleby Charitable Foundation and resident Mr Aidan Phelan. Island Express Ltd also delivered the mat to the Isle of Man free of charge.
The club, which provides training for children and adults, thanked everyone for their support.
Douglas Judo Club members are pictured with the new crash mat.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.