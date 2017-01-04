Viv has her head shaved to raise money for charities

Two charities have benefited from a breast cancer survivor’s head shave for them.

Hospice Isle of Man and Manx Breast Cancer Support Group were recipients of donations raised by Viv Cornelius who had her head shaved for them.

Viv is also an extra in the film directed by Amma Asante’s called ‘Where Hands Touch’ which is currently being filmed on the Isle of Man.

Extras were asked to have their head shaved for the roles with a payment of £200 with an additional £100 being donated by the Producers to the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group.

Viv, raised £1,000 to be divided between the two causes.

Pictured left to right are head of income generation, Mary Doyle and Anne Mills, chief executive for Hospice along with chairwoman Julie Stokes, vice chair Carole Male, committee members Chris Barr and Dr Rebecca Miller, all from the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group along with Viv and Larna Colquitt from hairdressers, Number 1, Farrant Street, Douglas.

Viv is pictured following her head shave.