Voluntary minimum wage backed by Tynwald

Tynwald has backed a call to introduce a voluntary living wage.

The call came from LibVan Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper (pictured below) who tweeted afterwards: ‘Success! CoMin will be looking at bringing in a voluntary living wage scheme this year and now have a firm commitment to establishing a living wage on the Isle of Man.’

He was, however, pushing on something of an open door, the Council of Ministers’ Programme for Government having already included a pledge to investigate options to introduce a living wage.

In Tynwald, an amendment by Policy and Reform Minister Chris Thomas was defeated by a single vote.

Mr Hooper accused the government of trying to water down any commitment and give themselves a ‘get-out clause’. ‘Are we satisfied with a Council of Ministers that is so afraid to fail it isn’t even willing to try?’ he asked.

The Cabinet Office will now draw up proposals for a voluntary living wage to be put before Tynwald in October.