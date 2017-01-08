Volunteers help to create amazing maze

Volunteers turned out in force on Bank holiday Monday to help create a woodland maze.

The Manx Wildlife Trust has been busy turning a large area of Claughbane plantation into a woodland play area and, having felled a number of trees and cleared up to half an acre, they invited families to the area to help lay out a maze, leading to a centrepiece wooden fort.

Up to 30 people turned up, armed with bags of flour which they used to mark out the maze, most of which was designed from scratch.

‘It went brilliantly,’ said Andree Dubbeldam, project officer with the Manx Wildlife Trust. ‘There is no way we could have designed a maze like the one we have got now. ‘Even if we had paid a fortune for a consultant, we wouldn’t have ended up with a better design.’

The next step is to plant up the maze area, and Andree is asking for more volunteers to come up to the area on Sunday, February 12 to help with the planting of shrubs and wildflowers which will ultimately grow and cover the area.

‘From now, the maze is open and usable,’ he said. ‘Only it’s not much of one yet until the plants grow, as you can see where you are going. And that’s not the point!’

For more information, contact the Manx Wildlife Trust on 844432.