Volunteers needed for Citizens Advice

Douglas and Onchan Citizens Advice Service (CAS) is appealing for more volunteers to help people in the island.

The service currently has around 10 volunteers who talk to people about problems including domestic issues, finance, employment and legal concerns, and point them in the direction of individuals or organisations which can help them further.

In the last year, the service has advised 414 clients and the last quarter saw a notable increase in pensions and benefits queries.

The service, which is located in the basement of Loch Promenade Church, Douglas, holds sessions on Fridays from 10am to 12.30pm and on Tuesdays from 12.30pm to 3pm.

Volunteers do not need any experience and the commitment is a couple of sessions a month.

Chairman Robin Turton said: ‘I was a little apprehensive when I first started, but there’s a tremendous amount of personal satisfaction from being able to ease somebody’s problems and say to them that you know someone who can help them.

‘We sit people down and talk to them, and try and help point them in the right direction.’

Mr Turton was elected to take over as chairman from David Creer, who stood down after six years in the post, last year.

‘David Creer has done a tremendous job in organising our volunteers and we are now seeking more,’ Mr Turton said.

‘Retired people who can give us three or four half days a month are especially welcome.’

The service is entirely run by volunteers.

No appointment is necessary for the sessions and telephone queries are also welcome on 626863.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Mr Turton on 499500 to find out more.