Vote to shape the future of the Isle of Man

With less than a week to go until the general election, polling cards have been dropping through voters’ letterboxes.

Polling stations across the island will be open from 8am to 8pm on election day next Thursday.

This election will see the 24 members of the House of Keys returned from 12 two-seat constituencies for the first time.Boundaries have been adjusted to create similar population sizes in each constituency and achieve equality of political representation.

The new boundaries were approved by Tynwald after a three-year process involving a series of reports by the independent review committee, political debates, public consultations, community meetings and extensive media coverage.

Anyone who is still unsure of which constituency they are in can find out by typing their postcode into the online mapping section of the government website www.gov.im/map

Anyone who is on the island’s electoral register but does not receive a poll card is still entitled to vote. Further guidance is available via the voter enquiry helpline 685754 or elections@gov.im

This year, a tactile voting device is being introduced to help partially sighted electors to vote.

The results of the election will be announced by the returning officers on the night and successful candidates will be sworn in as MHKs at the first sitting of the House of Keys on Tuesday September 27.

Della Fletcher MBE, electoral registration officer, said: ‘It is in everyone’s interests to see a strong turnout on September 22 and your vote will help to shape the future of the Isle of Man.’