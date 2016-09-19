Voters urged to consider education

A teachers’ union is urging voters in the forthcoming general election to consider which candidates would be most supportive to education.

The NASUWT has issued a leaflet which highlights recruitment and retention of teaching staff as a major challenge facing education ministers in the future.

Fundamental to this, the leaflet says, is addressing the drop in salary since 2010 caused by a failure of pay increases to keep pace with inflation, higher pension contributions and increasing workloads.

On a recent visit to the island, Damien McNulty, of the NASUWT said his union was keen to support teachers in the Isle of Man.

‘To encourage people to come to the island we need a healthy and vibrant education system,’ he said.