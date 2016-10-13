Voxpop: Are you happy with our air routes?

Flybe has said it might restore the Isle of Man to Heathrow air link if the UK gives the go-ahead to a third runway.

UK Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said a decision over where to site a new runway in the south east of England will be taken ‘shortly’.

Voxpop: Rob Hand, 49, Abbeylands

The island lost direct flights to Heathrow in 2002 after British Airways bought Manx Airlines.

Other routes to destinations such as Stanstead, Leeds Bradford, Southampton, Edinburgh, and Luton have been axed over the years.

The Examiner went to Strand Street to find out people’s views about the possible Heathrow air link, what they think of the loss of other routes and what destinations should be on offer from the Isle of Man.

Voxpop: Nicola Kerrish, 20, Douglas; Phillip Egee, 30, Port Erin

LOTTIE WOOD, 32, CASTLETOWN:

‘I think it’s good to have more flights to as many airports as possible. It just saves that trip across the city, otherwise you have to fly to London City or Gatwick and then you might have to pay more than to travel directly to Heathrow.

‘For me personally, the selection of destinations is adequate, however the price for some of them is astronomical. I think the Bristol flight is brilliant because it’s always affordable so I tend to fly to Bristol and hire a car a lot of the time. I think flights to holiday destinations would be good I suppose.

‘I know there’s some direct flights as part of package holidays but in terms of having your own holiday, it is nightmare going to the UK and then getting the next flight.’

Voxpop: Patrick Farrell, 63, Willaston

ROB HAND, 49, ABBEYLANDS:

‘A Heathrow route would make getting to the mainland easier. We’ve got plenty of routes like Manchester and Birmingham but I also travel to Europe quite a bit so it would be useful to have access to an international airport like Heathrow.

‘The selection of routes has got better but it could be better with the actual promptness of the flights, they are never quite on time. I’ve not had any seriously delayed from the island but I have had a couple delayed coming back because they just simply haven’t left here, so service improvement would be good.

‘I would love a direct flight to Luxembourg but that’s just a personal thing. Southampton direct would be good because I do a lot of my work in Southampton and I do a lot work in Luxembourg, also places like Toulouse would be good, but it’s about working out whether anyone would want to go there.’

Voxpop: Lottie Wood, 32, Castletown

PHILLIP EGEE, 30, FROM PORT ERIN, AND NICOLA KERRUISH, 20, FROM DOUGLAS:

Phillip said: ‘I think flights to Heathrow would probably be a good idea. The more links there are, the better for travelling. I mainly go to Manchester, Liverpool and Gatwick. I think direct flights to Ibiza would be good or direct flights to Belgium.’

Nicola said: ‘There’s not as much selection of flights from the island, you’re set to certain times and if you want to go to a further destination you can’t always get there on time and you have to go a lot earlier or stay overnight in the UK, which can be quite frustrating.’

ANNA MARIA HERRERA FROM ONCHAN:

‘I would like there to be Heathrow flights because it’s more convenient for everybody. For me it would be better because I take a plane from Heathrow to Bogota, Colombia. If I go from here I have to go to Gatwick and then take a bus to Heathrow. I would like to see direct flights to places like Switzerland or Italy.’

DAVID ROBERTS, 54, COLBY:

Voxpop: David Roberts, 54, Colby

‘I think a Heathrow link would be good but my understanding is that it’s not something that’s realistically going to happen soon. They say they might do it if they build a third runway, which is something that may happen. If it is going to happen, it’s something that will be quite in the distant future.

‘For my needs, the routes available are reasonable. I used to like flying directly to Edinburgh, which would be one that I would personally like to see restored.

‘I understand that it’s definitely a matter of economics and planes fly where they are going to make money. The more destinations there are on offer, the more you would think about going to those places.

‘I fly for both work and personal travel and generally I find it OK. There’s occasional dissatisfaction when flights get cancelled with very short notice, but generally speaking I find them reasonable.’

PATRICK FARRELL, 63, WILLASTON:

‘We’ve only been off the island twice on the plane and the one that was more disruptive was the Manchester flight - it was a bit of a nightmare. I think that could do with improving. We had a lot of medicine and it was quite difficult when travelling with someone who is disabled, so that’s the main reason why we don’t fly.

‘Liverpool was the easiest for us, the staff were very accommodating and the Isle of Man Airport is brilliant. However, we prefer to get the boat because we can take the car and with someone being disabled it’s easier than flying to different destinations.’