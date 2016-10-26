Voxpop: Has government got off to good start?

In the first full Tynwald sitting since the general election members last week voted for free TV licences for over 75s to be reinstated and agreed to fund a life-transforming drug.

There was an outcry at the move to scrap TV licences for the over 75s from September 1, a measure that was approved as part of this year’s Manx budget.

New Health Minister Kate Beecroft also agreed to fund drug Translarna, which could help seven-year-old Finley Hesketh who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - an incurable condition which sees muscles gradually weaken.

Funding for the drug was refused earlier this year but now Mrs Beecroft has reviewed the decision and funding, totalling £180,000 a year, will be made available.

In addition, Minister for Infrastructure Ray Harmer said he wants to see the whole of Douglas’s Promenades reconstructed as soon as possible and in the meantime the northern end of Douglas promenades will be resurfaced

The Examiner visited Strand Street to find out people’s views on whether they think the new government has got off to a good start.

PETER HILL, 66, BALDRINE:

‘I think they’re a bit muddled at the moment settling in – any new government would take time to settle in. After three months that would be the time to actually make a proper assessment about who is doing what and whether they are doing it correctly.

‘I think the drug they are funding is good for the child but my concern is the backhanded comment by the Minister that if they’re going to spent £180,000 on this there’s going to be £180,000 of savings elsewhere. I would like to know more about that, without prejudice to the child because everybody wants their child to be well.

‘I’m happy that they’ve reinstated TV licences for the over 75s but I’d also like them to reinstate free transport for pensioners on the railways. I think there was no business case whatsoever to charge pensioners for the use of that, there was no evidence to show that non-fare-paying passengers were depriving fare-paying passengers of a seat. I think it was a disgraceful move.

‘I think they need to focus on getting together as a team and sorting out the priorities – making sure that they have a cohesive plan for the next five years.’

BARRY LAWSON, 32, DOUGLAS:

‘One week in it’s hard to tell because they haven’t done a great deal. I think the noises they’re making are positive but I guess time will tell. Ask me again in a year’s time and we’ll see.

‘With the funding for the drug, if it saves the lad’s life or certainly gives him a much better quality of life and a longer life then I think it is a good thing. I just hope it isn’t wasted capital at the expense of somebody else who could need the money.

‘I think the TV licences are a partial good move. I think the TV licence itself is an expensive thing that everybody is paying anyway. I don’t think it should be fully covered for the over 75s, I think it should be a subsidised cover just simply because the way the current climate is.

‘I think the primary focus in the next couple of months should be the pensions crisis and actually getting a resolution to that. I think their second focus, simply because everyone keeps banging on about it, should be sorting out the prom. After that everything is fair game.’

JAMES MCLEAN, 32, PEEL:

‘There are some clear issues being dealt with. I think you’ve got to expect that in the first week in office it’s going to be pretty slow. They’ve got everyone in the departments and I think Ray Harmer is a good choice for DoI, and it’s nice to see on social media that quite a few of them are starting to take up discussion with the public. It’s one of the nice things about the Isle of Man, we’re not that separated from politicians and we can actually discuss things with them.

‘I think funding the drug is a good political move. I personally don’t think it should be a political decision, it should be a medical decision but I think they’ve probably made the right move to reassess it.

‘Again, with the TV licences I think there’s enough people that it makes a big difference in their lives that it’s a good move.

‘In the next months, for me, the main thing is environmental. The Isle of Man is way behind and there isn’t a clear strategy for moving beyond the power station and the Energy for Waste Plant so some thought into how we go forward, even beyond five years, would be a major thing for me.’

ANDREA WILLIAMS, 35, ONCHAN:

‘I do think they started well because they’ve helped people who really need it. I think it’s good they’ve funded the drug because if they’re not doing anything about it then how is [Finley] going to get help. I think it’s a good thing that they’ve decided to pay for the TV licences as well because pensioners sometimes don’t have enough money to live on.

‘My personal opinion is that they need to get the promenade done. I ride a bike and sometimes when it’s raining and people are parking, I have to overtake on the tramlines and it’s very difficult and bumpy. I’m not confident enough when it’s raining to ride on all the promenade. I work in town and sometimes I cut through Broadway, I don’t like to cycle all the way down the promenade because there’s too many holes.

‘They should also be focusing on helping people who really need it.’

SAM JONES, 20, RAMSEY, AND OLIVER JONES, 21, MAUGHOLD:

Sam said: ‘I don’t really know much about what’s happened. I’m not a big follower, I’m probably more of a follower of UK politics from watching the news. I don’t really get involved. Obviously the radio has a lot of stuff to say about local politics on the island but I don’t really listen to that either, or even have much of a big interest. I suppose with a full-time job and alongside everything else it can be harder to keep up-to-date with everything that’s going on.’

Oliver said: ‘I guess we haven’t really looked into politics on the island and I suppose we haven’t noticed any particular changes day to day made by the new government.’

BETTY LAING, 69, DOUGLAS:

‘I don’t think they’ve had long enough for us to be able to decide whether they’re doing a good job at the moment. Mr Bell is a hard act to follow, lots of people don’t think so but I think he is, and I’m quite sure Mr Quayle will be good, hopefully.

‘[Talking about funding translarna] There’s lot of other children who are very sick as well, so are they going to help them? It’s OK helping one but you need to help the others as well. We’d walk on water to help our children but the government has to be fair.

‘I think it’s good that they’ve reinstated the TV licences, for a lot of people that’s all the entertainment they have. We’ve got to start somewhere with the prom so it’s good there’s been some kind of start.

‘My main issue they should be focusing on is we should look after the people on the island, not people coming into the island and being told what we have to do help them.

‘We’ve got enough people who are on the breadline and also enough skivers on the island.’