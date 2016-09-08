VOXPOP: Should over-75s pay for a TV licence?

Over 75s in the island will now have to pay for their licence fee.

As of last Thursday free TV licences will no longer be issued by the BBC to Isle of Man residents aged 75 and over.

Vox Pop about TV Licenses Marinda Fargher, 62, Maughold

Pensioners in receipt of income support or income based jobseekers’ allowance will get payments from the Manx government to cover the cost of the licence.

In the UK, however, free TV licence for the over 75s will continue, part funded by the Westminster government until the BBC covers the full cost from 2020-21.

Veterans’ groups in the island say it is unfair and they believe the line between those who should pay and those who should not has been drawn too low.

They met with Treasury Minister Eddie Teare and officers from his department and the Cabinet Office to discuss the end of the concession, which was approved by Tynwald as part of this year’s Budget.

Vox Pop about TV Licenses Robert Bailey, 69, Port St Mary

The Examiner visits the Sea Terminal to find out people’s views on the controversial move to end free TV licences for island residents aged 75 and over.

GARY WILSON, 57, DOUGLAS:

‘I’m sure pensioners will find the £140 licence fee a bit of a squeeze.

‘My mother is over 85, but she benefits, so I don’t know what the situation of that will be but I hope she doesn’t have to pay for it.

Vox Pop about TV Licenses David Case, 48, Liverpool

‘People aged 75 and over should absolutely have it, there’s other ways the government can make money back.

‘When I was in Liverpool about two years ago, every pub I went into in the daytime had pensioners in because they could afford to go out as it was £2 a pint.

‘I’m afraid the only thing for pensioners to do now is sit in and watch the telly and I think it’s outrageous for over 75s to pay for their licence fee.

‘If you look at some of the capital schemes the government has invested in in the past, I think they’re just trying to hit the working man with everything they possibly can.

Vox Pop about TV Licenses Thomas Whitelegg, 19, Douglas

‘I mean I’m a taxi driver and they’ve just decided to make the free toilet in York Road [in Douglas] a 20p toilet. That has probably cost them about £3,000 to do and no one is going to go up there any more, so I’m glad there’s an election in September.

‘I think the major problem with the government is that they’ve got people that don’t really know what they’re doing.

‘In America they’ve actually got the chance of voting in a guy who knows what business is all about, whereas unfortunately most of the MHKs here have been postmen or shopkeepers and they have no idea.

‘What they need to do is get some business people in who can run the Isle of Man properly.’

THOMAS WHITELEGG, 19, DOUGLAS:

‘It’s quite ridiculous to be frankly honest.

Vox Pop about TV Licenses Gary Wilson, 57, Douglas

‘Now having to pay up to £140 for a licence fee is a ridiculous amount of money, especially as they’re obviously going to be on pensions.

‘People put money towards their pensions to retire and for their specific needs. Every penny counts in a pension and spending £140 a year on a TV licence is a lot money.

‘It’s the same as the NHS and other services we offer free for pensioners such as bus journeys.

‘Things like that we should keep offering for free to the older generation. We shouldn’t have to be making them pay because they’re not earning money anymore and they’re going into their saving.

‘If it was free at one point I don’t see why they decided that pensioners should now pay for it. They should just keep it the same - it’s ridiculous.’

ALICE RICKWARD, 38, FROM BEDFORD:

‘I don’t think they should have to pay. If they’re on a low pension or pension only then they shouldn’t pay. It’s one of these things again like should they pay for a bus pass?

‘Maybe it should be means tested, but generally I don’t agree that elderly people should pay for things like that. I don’t think it’s fair that over 75s in Britain don’t have to pay, they should just do it across the board or maybe even round the world and say when you get to a certain age you should get it for free.

‘When I get to that age I don’t think I would want to pay for my TV because, actually, they’re possibly the people that will be using the TV the most, essentially if they’re not able to get out.

‘That’s their company almost, I know it was for my great aunt and she was 101 when she died and she was still watching the TV.

‘As you’ve got the election coming up, I think it’s a bit unfair for it to come in now. I don’t think it would be fair if it were to be brought into Britain either.’

ROBERT BAILEY, 69, PORT ST MARY:

‘It’s terrible. When you get to that age you don’t get much. They have to pay half for their bus fares and their tax allowance got knocked down £1,000 so they seem to be picking on them.

‘They should have left it how it was, maybe they could look at it again but whether they do that I don’t know. I’d like to see over 75s still get the free licence fees, they deserve something.’

DAVID CASE, 48, FROM LIVERPOOL:

‘I think it’s disgusting because they’ve paid into the pension scheme with their national contributions throughout their working life so it’s wrong.

‘Why should Manx people have to pay while British people shouldn’t? I won’t be very happy if it was brought into the UK.

‘I think there needs to be a ballot or a vote or something to try and put it back to how it was.’

MARINDA FARGHER, 62, MAUGHOLD:

‘I wonder is it fair? I heard on the radio that there’s a different system operating across where the pensioners aged over 75 are getting their licences. Maybe it just needs to be looked at again.

‘I don’t know why we are different but, of course, the Isle of Man is a different place constitutionally and that’s part of it I imagine. I think it should be raised again because there are probably a lot of people over 75 that it would make a difference to.

‘If over 75s can afford to pay maybe they should but, again, I feel uncomfortable where there’s a different system operating within the British Isles. I see no reason why we should be different here.’