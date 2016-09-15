Voxpop: Should schools focus on the Manx national anthem?

Schools have been encouraged to teach their students the Manx national anthem, following comments made by politicians and members of the public saying that youngsters don’t know the words.

The Department of Education and Children (DEC) sent an email to all schools stating that members of the public, politicians and government officers had noticed there has been ‘relatively low’ engagement from children with the island’s national anthem, O Land of Our Birth.

The DEC stated that more consideration and encouragement should be given to how it is included in the curriculum so students have more opportunities to learn the words.

The Examiner visited the Sea Terminal to find out whether people think children should learn the national anthem and in what ways it can be incorporated into the school curriculum.

JOHN AINGE, 86, DOUGLAS:

‘I just think the national anthem should be incorporated more because it’s our heritage. It’s been around for a long time and it’s going to be around for a lot longer. I would think people would lose their identity without it. I think it should be incorporated in assembly.’

VICKY CROYDON, 46, PEEL:

‘I do think children should know the national anthem. I think it’s important to know a bit about the heritage of where you live. I think they still have assemblies so it can be used as part of assemblies.

‘They bring in vicars to teach about God so I can’t see the hardship in teaching something to do with where they live within assembly.

‘I think if the schools encouraged it then it’s more likely to spread across the island. If people know it and know how to sing it then it is more likely to be used in more places.’

HEATHER LAWSON, 36, ONCHAN, AND LISA CRESPILLO, 35, DOUGLAS:

Heather said: ‘I’m not from here so I’m not familiar with the Manx national anthem but I think it’s a good idea for children to know it. My daughter is not of school age yet but I have no problem with her learning it.

‘I think it’s a bit of cultural education and that’s a good thing. It could be taught as part of regular class, maybe there could be a Manx culture lesson.’

Lisa said: ‘I think it’s nice for them to know. It’s part of our culture and it’s good for the children to know. I think they could maybe sing it in their assemblies and maybe there could be some Manx classes where they can learn a bit about our heritage and things like that. I think that would be a nice subject.’

JO ISHERWOOD, 44, DOUGLAS:

‘I think it should be encouraged as part of the Manx way of life and part of the culture and heritage, but I don’t think compulsory learning is the way forward. I feel it is important because quite a lot of Manx heritage is getting a little bit lost.

‘I think national anthems are close to everyone’s hearts from which ever country you’re from so I think it’s just something you should know.

‘I’ve always thought it’s a matter of respect wherever you are and you should at least stand up for the national anthem, even if you don’t sing it and it’s not your country, at least you’ve shown some respect.

‘I think it could probably just fit in as a natural part of the assemblies they have. I don’t think it incorporates religion or anything like that or should offend anybody, if that’s maybe why people are tip toeing around it.’

MR AND MRS DABNER, BOTH 72, FROM THE WIRRAL:

Mr Dabner said: ‘In our opinion, yes, we do think that Manx children should learn the national anthem in the Manx language, I think it’s a good idea. If they don’t learn it in the Manx language then it’ll eventually die out, they are the future.

‘I think they should know it either in English or Manx, preferably in both.

‘It could be sung in assembly maybe, but I don’t think a huge deal should be made of it in school. Whether there needs to be lessons in the curriculum is questionable but it’s a good idea for the youngsters to learn the national anthem.’

AALISH WATSON, 22, PEEL:

‘I think children should learn the Manx national anthem, they have to America so why not? It’s about maintaining the Manx nationality.

‘There’s very few Manx people around still so I just think it would be good to instill it into the kids and it gives them an understanding of where they’re from and where they’re living.

‘You only ever really hear it on Tynwald Day so it should probably be heard more than that.

‘It could be incorporated into assemblies more, even just at primary school level because you do remember the songs you learned years later.’