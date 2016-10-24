Wacky character bales make their return

A Minion, Peppa pig and cartoon faces have all appeared in a field at Cross Four Ways once more.

The characters, which are made from bales, share the message ‘Ask for Manx Food’ in support of Manx farmers and businesses.

A Minion from the hit movie Despicable Me! takes the centre spot with the message and cartoon characters surrounding it.

Popular children’s TV character Peppa Pig has also been created to raise money for the Manx Association for the Welfare of Children in Hospital. Visitors can leave their donations in the milk keg available.

The bales are the work of Eric Taggart and family of Billown Farm.

Last year a line-up of Minions along with Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc, Frankenstein’s monster and the Angry Bird video game characters appeared in the field.

The colourful bales raised more than £3,000 for the Special Care Baby Unit and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.