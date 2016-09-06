Wacky karts hit the streets of the capital

A whole host of homemade karts took to the streets of the capital in the third annual Douglas Soapbox Race.

Despite the poor weather the race still went ahead on Saturday evening.

Participants started at Circular Road, hurtling down Upper Church Street and careering to the finish at Barrack Street.

The course also featured several jumps and chicanes for drivers to navigate.

Karts of all shapes, sizes and designs battled it out to finish the course the fastest.

Some of this year’s designs included a green wheelie bin, Batmobile, Volkswagen camper van and a skip.

The Microgaming Soapbox Race was in aid Hyperbaric Isle of Man, a charity which provides hyperbaric oxygen therapy via pressurised chambers for patients from the Isle of Man.

Last year the event raised £4,000 for the island charity, which is based on Peel Road.

