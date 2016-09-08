Waggiest tails at Ard Jerkyll dog show

Waggiest tail and Golden Oldie were among the categories being judged at this year’s charity dog show at Ard Jerkyll.

The animal rescue centre near Foxdale held its show on Sunday afternoon, kicking off proceedings with the Rescue Dog of the Year award, a tradition dating back to 1999.

Centre manager Lyn Renshaw said the number of show categories had grown over the years to eight, including puppy, veteran, pedigree and foster dog of the year.

She added: ‘All the dogs that are adopted from the MSPCA are extremely special and it is hard to decide just one winner. The awards are an opportunity to recognise a few but they are a celebration of all our dogs.’

General manager Juana Warburton said over £500 was raised and thanked all the sponsors, including main sponsor Ramsey Crookall.

‘We had 250 visitors on the day and the play barn was absolutely heaving. It was a lovely community event which takes place annually and all the dogs were well-behaved.’