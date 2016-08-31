Walkers raise £78,000 to help fight cancer

Teams of determined walkers have raised £78,006 at this year’s Relay For Life Isle of Man on Saturday.

Participants walked throughout the night to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Relay For Life at NSC in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Teams of eight to 15 members took turns to walk round the NSC track, while team members not on the track took time to sleep, eat and rest and also enjoy the range of activities on offer, which included games, bouncy castles, music and a family disco and silent disco.

The Relay For Life event started with a Survivors’ Lap of Honour and as dusk fell there was a poignant Candle of Hope ceremony.

Specially made Candle of Hope bags decorated with touching messages in memory or in celebration of loved ones were filled with sand and lit up with candles around the NSC.

Organisers thanked everyone for their hard work, enthusiasm and passion.

To find out more about Cancer Research UK go to www.cancerresearchuk.org

