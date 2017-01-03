December was a record-breaking month, the latest Met Office figures show.

It was the warmest Christmas Day on record at Ronaldsway, with the temperature climbing to 12.7C, beating the previous record from 2011 by 0.1C.

And it was the third warmest December since records started in 1948, with an average 24-hour temperature of 8.8C, two degrees above the long term average for the month.

It was also the driest December since 1975.

Rainfall totalled just 50.3mm, which is about half the long term average.

A Met Office spokesman said: ‘The last month has been largely influenced by high pressure over or near to the British Isles.

‘Often, high pressure at this time of year can bring cool conditions and frosty nights, but this time cloudy air from the south kept temperatures above average.’

The warmest day was December 7 with 13C achieved at Ronaldsway.

It compares with the coldest night (December 16/17) when the temperature dropped to 2C in the air and minus 2.9C on the grass.

Unfortunately for New Year’s Eve revellers, December 31 was the wettest day, with 10.3mm measured.

Sunshine for the month totalled just 28.9 hours, about 40 per cent less than the average. The best day was Boxing Day with 5.3 hours.

Winds were a little below normal with an average speed of 13.9 knots (15.9mph) over the month.

Storm Barbara brought the strongest winds on December 23, with gusts to 55 knots (63mph) at Ronaldsway.

There were two days with fog observed at the Met Office but no snow, hail or thunder.