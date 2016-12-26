Warning about cold callers trying to sell carbon monoxide detectors

Manx Gas is warning people about a telephone scam that has caused distress to one of its customers and has been reported a number of times in the UK and further afield.

The scammers are claiming to be a government backed scheme and are telling people that they need to replace their carbon monoxide detector or risk facing a huge fine of up to £5,000.

A Manx Gas spokesperson said: ‘If anyone receives these calls then please contact our customer care team on 644444 and they will be able to assist you.’

The Office of Fair Trading says anyone who gets a call from a would-be carbon monoxide cold caller is to put the phone down.

The consumer watchdogs say that cold callers may even insist that householders will incur a substantial fine for not having an alarm installed.

The fire service givese free home safety advice for smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms, the safety department can be contacted on 647303.