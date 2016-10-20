Watch out for stolen goods

Police are urging the public to keep an eye out for a TV, laptop and jewellery that could be stolen goods from a burglary.

A black Samsung 42inch curved television with the serial number 07LJ3SBH300151, a black Acer laptop and some jewellery were taken in a burglary in the Onchan area between Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15.

If you have been offered any of these items or have any information about the burglary contact DC Gardner on 631308 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Officers say the island has low crime but appreciate when the public help with matters such as this.