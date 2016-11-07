The Watchmaker’s Apprentice, a documentary tracing the horological work of Dr George Daniels CBE and his protégé Roger W. Smith will be shown at Peel’s Centenary Centre.

The Films in Peel event takes place on Wednesday next week (November 9).

It will include a question and answer session with the film’s director, Dave Armstrong.

Dr Daniels lived in Ramsey and died in 2011.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.45pm start.

For tickets see www.etickets.im/fip/