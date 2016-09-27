Watterson elected Speaker

Rushen MHK and now former Home Affairs Minister Juan Watterson has been elected unopposed to the position of Speaker in the House of Keys.

Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Graham Cregeen was appointed deputy Speaker.

Both positions were uncontested.

The appointment of Mr Watterson, who succeeds Steve Rodan as Speaker, was met with a round of applause. He said: ‘It’s a daunting task and I have big shoes to fill.

‘The people have voted for reform. Our job is to work together to realise that aim.’

He was nominated by LibVan leader Kate Beecroft who said that at the ‘ripe old age’ of 36, Mr Watterson was now, with Mr Cregeen, the longest serving member of the House.

The election of the Speaker was the first duty for the new Keys, including the 12 first timers, who were officially sworn in this morning.

Following boundary reform and the creation of 12 two-seat constituencies, the seating arrangement in the Keys has been changed, with members seated according to their constituencies in alphabetic order, Arbory to Rushen, and with the first placed candidate sitting in front and the second placed on the bench behind.

Before the election of the Speaker, there were not enough places at the benches to go round and Onchan LibVan MHK Julie Edge had to sit in the usher’s chair before she could take up a seat vacated by Mr Watterson.

With MLCs, former president Noel Cringle and outgoing Chief Minister Allan Bell in the public gallery, it emphasised the contrast between the new faces in the Keys and the political old guard.