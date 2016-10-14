‘We do not want an eyesore on the estate’

A Governor’s Hill resident has spoken out against controversial plans by Sure to install an antenna to improve coverage in the area.

We previously reported how the telecoms company are set to submit a planning application to install the antenna on a lamppost in Hailwood Avenue.

Will Parkin is a former design engineer in avionics who has worked on military radar systems and lives in Hailwood Avenue.

He said: ‘My main objection isn’t a safety issue, it’s that it is on the main road right in your face and a lot of effort has been put into beautifying the estate so we don’t want to put a eyesore on it. Sharing masts has been mentioned but I’m getting the feeling this may be a test case and they might be trying to have more of these masts installed in housing estates in the future.

‘Microwaves are present in the background of the radiation of our universe, it’s only a question of levels and what is safe.

‘I paced it out and the antenna will be around 25 metres from my bedroom so I’d need to be satisfied I wasn’t at risk.

‘Everyone wants improved coverage, however, the mast that they are proposing is not the same as the illustration on their website which looks like they will just bolt an antenna onto one of the poles. They are going to replace the lamppost with a bigger one and then put a wider antenna on top.

‘My immediate concern is will there be more masts? Or will it just be the initial installation then they boost it?’

Sure CEO Mike Phillips said: ‘Due to the type of low-visual-impact structure the proposed antenna on Hailwood Avenue is not suitable for sharing. Governor’s Hill is geographically challenging as the land forms a “bowl” which makes it very difficult to provide a mobile signal in the area from outside and therefore, to improve mobile coverage in the area, we need to install equipment within the bowl.

‘There are no other suitable structures within the area that Sure could share and that would successfully improve Sure’s coverage within planning guidelines.

‘The proposed antenna would replace one of the existing street lamps but the style and structure would be broadly similar - the structure would be 22cm in diameter which is 6cm wider than the existing streetlamp. The structure has been carefully chosen to blend in with the existing street furniture.’

Mr Phillips went on to say that this type of antenna is already widely used in the Isle of Man and by other mobile operators around the world.

He added: ‘It fully complies with the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), an international independent scientific organisation, whose guidelines are endorsed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and followed by the Manx Government.’