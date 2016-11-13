We hope to make penguins feel more at home

Humbolt penguin couples at the Curraghs Wildlife Park now have a choice of new family homes to explore.

The breed is an an endangered species, with only 12,000 in the wild, and it is hoped that the new development of nest boxes will encourage breeding for the first time since 2010.

The charity Friends of the Curraghs Wildlife Park receive sponsorship from developer Dandara.

Wildlife Park general manager Kathleen Graham said: ‘We hope to have success in hatching and rearing Humboldt penguin chicks as the last one was raised six years ago. The new design of the nest area will help facilitate this.

‘The Curraghs Wildlife Park regularly participates in international animal exchange programmes to improve animal health and breeding, and an enhanced penguin breeding programme could contribute to the conservation and protection of these birds through exchanges with other recognised zoos and wildlife parks.

‘In addition, the new nest boxes provide a more attractive backdrop to the enclosure as the old nest box area was looking a little tired after 16 years in place.’

Kim Etherton, chairperson of Friends of the Curraghs Wildlife Park, added: ‘The penguins are very popular with visitors and the prospect of fluffy chicks in the future is very exciting!

‘Our charity was established to support the work of the park and has part-funded several improvements, including the new enclosures for the recently arrived Silvery Gibbons and European Lynx and the purchase of animal skulls for educational purposes.

‘We would welcome further offers of help including £250 to sponsor a penguin nest box. Yours could be the one to celebrate the arrival of a precious new baby.’

Representatives of Dandara recently visited the Curraghs Wildlife Park to see the new nest boxes and to meet the penguins.

Dandara marketing director Joanna Orton said: ‘For almost 30 years, we have been providing high quality homes to meet the needs of a diverse range of customers, but this is the first time we’ve supported housing for penguins!

‘We were delighted to be asked to get involved and wish the new owners every success in their chosen nest box.’