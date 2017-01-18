We must get grip of spending

Health and Social Care Minister Kate Beecroft says it’s imperative her department ‘gets a grip’ of its spending.

The LibVan leader made the comment as she asked Tynwald to approve £11.1m of extra funding to shore up the DHSC’s revenue budget overspend.

She told the court that the figure represented 5.5 per cent of her department’s spending. Noble’s Hospital accounted for £13.2m of the overspend, the treatment of patients in the UK a further £2.1m. Mental health services went over-budget by £1.4m and government catering services by £1.3m, adding up to a total of £18m. But Mrs Beecroft said a number of divisions - notably children and families services - had underspent ‘as a result of good management and prudence’.

This is the second year in succession the department has had to seek extra funding. Mrs Beecroft said: ‘I take this matter extremely seriously. We have to ensure the department lives within the resources voted to it. This will be one of my highest priorities. It’s imperative the department gets a grip of its spending.’

The Public Accounts Committee of Tynwald will be inquiring into the overspend and the Manx public are being asked how the health service’s efficiency can be improved. Committee chairman Juan Watterson SHK, said: ‘We are all aware of government’s difficulties in balancing the books. This inquiry will ensure no stone is left unturned in the quest to ensure our NHS is efficient and effective as it can be.’

The Public Accounts Committee of Tynwald is inquiring into the budgetary overspend.