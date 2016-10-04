‘We must hit the ground running’ says new Chief Minister Howard Quayle

New Chief Minister Howard Quayle has pledged to ‘hit the ground running’ - and head an ‘inclusive’ government that listens to the public and back benchers.

He promised to develop a five-year government plan within his administration’s first year.

And he offered to work with his chief minister election rivals Alfred Cannan and Kate Beecroft - and did not rule out offering positions to them in his new cabinet, which he said he would announce within a week.

He told reporters at a press conference: ‘That’s something we are going to have a conversation about. I want to be inclusive and look forward to working with Alf and Kate. My door will be open to them.’

He did not want to a Chief Minister of a divided Tynwald, he said.

‘We’ve got to be doing this together. I’m genuinely very optimistic.’

Mr Quayle said there was a ‘wealth of talent’ among the new members of the Keys. ‘We have real talent, people who are keen to work for the Isle of Man.’

He said there had been too many in the previous House of Key who ‘wanted to throw stones’ rather than ‘roll their sleeves up and get working’.

And he admitted the previous administration had perhaps been slow to get started. ‘You’ve got to hit the ground running. I want to develop a five-year plan in the first year. You learn from other people’s mistakes where possible and you’ve got to get on with it in the first year and have a plan.’

Mr Quayle said he wanted to get out his five-year strategy to very household in the island.

Asked if he had been confident that he would get the votes he needed to secure the top job in government, he replied: ‘Yes, if people were true to their words. But you can never taken anything for granted.’

He said he was pleased he had a clear mandate from both branches of Tynwald. ‘I would not liked to have lost in one and won in the other,’ he said.

One of his election pledges has been to reverse the decision to scrap free TV licences for the over-75s.

He said: ‘We all make mistakes and yes, we have to make savings. But some the small savings have made a real impact on people’s lives and it is not worth the bad will that has been caused. I just think it’s something we probably should not have done.’

During his tenure as Health and Social Care Minister, Tynwald had to agreed funding this summer to shore up a £10m overspend in his department.

Mr Quayle told the press conference that he had made savings of £4m in children and family services but Noble’s Hospital had been overspend for 16 years. ‘That’s not something new there. We are going to have to revisit the budget there.’

