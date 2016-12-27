We need freedom of movement of people

Losing the free movement of people after Brexit would be of major concern to the island, Chief Minister Howard Quayle told a House of Lords select committee.

He was giving evidence to the Lords European Union select committee alongside Jersey and Guernsey’s Chief Ministers Ian Gorst and Gavin St Pier.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle gives evidence to the Lords Brexit committee

Committee chairman Lord Boswell of Aynho told them that he wanted to make sure the Crown Dependencies were not overlooked in the UK’s Brexit negotiations and ‘your interests are properly understood and safeguarded’.

Mr Quayle said that as the Isle of Man is not part of the EU it might appear that Brexit will not have an effect on us but the situation was ‘not quite so straight forward’.

He said that with the island facing an ageing population, the Manx government was looking to grow the working population and ‘losing the freedom of movement of people we are reliant on would be one of our major concerns’.

The island’s unemployment rate of 1.2 per cent was ‘dangerously low’, when we ‘really need to grow our 20-40-year-olds skilled workforce, he said, adding: ‘Losing access or having considerable hurdles to attract a workforce from the EU on top of the UK would be of significant concern for our island’. Mr Quayle said the island would want to maintain ‘as much as possible’ the current relationship with the freedom of movement of goods and people, with the freedom of movement of people especially being ‘absolutely paramount’.