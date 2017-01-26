We’re getting a new website at the weekend

Isle of Man Newspapers’ website is getting a new look.

Some time over the weekend iomtoday.co.im will move from its current structure to a new one.

Currently the website is based on a template created by Johnston Press, which sold Isle of Man Newspapers to Tindle Newspapers in the summer.

IT specialists will be changing the company’s systems over the weekend, which is why we cannot give a precise time for the switchover.

Editor Richard Butt said: ‘The site will be cleaner and easier to navigate.

‘Isle of Man Newspapers and our new colleagues in Tindle Newspapers have worked hard to produce a site that we think will appeal more to readers.’

The new website will mean that people who want to comment on stories will have to register again.

Unfortunately, it has not been possible to transfer their details and logins to the new site.