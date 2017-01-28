We’re looking for the Isle of Man’s young citizens of the year

Isle of Man Newspapers is looking for the island’s Young Citizen of the Year.

The competition, sponsored by Manx Telecom, includes seven categories.

The are sportsmanship, volunteering, determination, peer support, leadership, arts and environmental work.

Last year youngsters who made a contribution to the community, their school or the island as a whole, either as individuals or as part of an organisation or charity, were honoured at Isle of Man Newspapers second Young Citizen of the Year Awards.

This year’s Young Citizen of the Year is launching on Thursday (February 2).

Nomination forms will be in the Manx Independent on that day and the closing date for entries will be Thursday, April 6.

We are hoping to congratulate those in the community who go unsung, achieving outstanding results academically, raising standards and money for charity, and making the Isle of Man an place that is admired for being a warm, friendly community and outstanding place to live.