We’re moving to England to get drug for our son

The family of a boy with a muscle-wasting disease are set to leave the island after being refused government funding for a new drug for their child.

Finley Hesketh, from Onchan, who is seven years old, has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) - an incurable condition which sees muscles gradually weaken.

A new drug, Translarna, which could help Finley’s condition has been approved in England and Northern Ireland but funding was refused by the Isle of Man Department of Health and Social Care after a report recommendation by the Clinical Recommendations Committee. The average cost of treatment per patient per year is around £250,000.

DMD causes progressive muscle weakness from childhood. Patients eventually lose the ability to walk. The condition affects other body systems leading to death from respiratory or cardiac failure at around 30 years of age.

Now the Hesketh family are putting their house on the market and aim to move to Cheshire so that Finley can get the drug in England.

Finley’s mother, Kirstie, said: ‘We can’t delay any further, we’re fighting a losing battle. It’s a nightmare.

‘The DHSC have basically refused to comment any further. They just haven’t been responding any more.

‘We are in the process of starting a petition with a plea from Finley and hope to have that out at the end of the week.

‘We’re just trying to finalise a wording. But it’s all so time consuming. We are in the process of putting the house up for sale with estate agents but we have a couple of interested families before it goes on the market.

‘One with a child with epilepsy and cerebral palsy. We’ve spent a lot of money adapting our house but we don’t mind losing that if it goes to someone who will benefit.’

Kirstie said that there are five children on the island with the disease but says only Finley would benefit from the drug as he has DMD with a genetic mutation which the drug is aimed at.

She said: ‘I’ve lived all my life on the island. We have a pet sheep in the garden, we’ve tried to give Finley the life he wanted.

‘We have a family in Liverpool and Manchester so we’re looking at Cheshire so we are in between.We’re trying to look at the positives like the patient transfer service and problems with fog when it’s delayed.

‘Muscular Dystrophy UK has tried but everyone’s being ignored.

‘People who will be voting in the election have tried to help by commenting on social media.

Finley’s father, Clive, said: ‘It’s devastating really. Finley is seven and three quarters now. We can’t hang around. The government can spend money on things like the Solway Harvester and regeneration. We’re in the process of putting the house with estate agents and looking at properties and jobs.

‘But it’s whether we can afford it, we’ve moved twice already.’

-----------------------------

DHSC to try for discounted drug

The Department of Health and Social Care said it w0uld try to secure a discounted price for the drug, which has been confidentially agreed between the manufacturer and NHS England.

In the statement issued yesterday (Wednesday) the department said: ‘The Isle of Man Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is supporting local charity Finley’s Tracks in its efforts to secure access to a new treatment called Ataluren (also known as Translarna) for a young boy who has a condition called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

‘Finley’s Tracks wants to raise money to fund the treatment. The DHSC can help to obtain Ataluren and will try to secure the same specially-negotiated and confidential discount price agreed between the manufacturer, US-based PTC Therapeutics, and NHS England.

‘The DHSC wishes to acknowledge the tireless work and dedication of Finley’s Tracks, the family of the young boy with the condition and others in the community campaigning to raise awareness about Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and their efforts to secure access to Ataluren.’

The department spokesman added: ‘The DHSC has a duty to provide the people of the Isle of Man with a comprehensive health service which is largely free at the point of delivery, but must do so within a finite budget set by Tynwald.

‘Making decisions on which new treatments to approve and fund – or decline – is a most difficult, emotive and sensitive aspect of the work of the DHSC.

‘New treatments are often very expensive. Ataluren, for example, which is prescribed by weight of the patient, will, based on its list price, have a total cost per year of approximately £246,448 according to its manufacturer for an average eight-year-old child weighing 26kg (4 stone 1lb).

‘The drug has been approved for use in England and Wales for five years under a special “managed access agreement”. Under this agreement, the drug manufacturer has further time to collect data and demonstrate the drug’s effectiveness and at the same time provides the drug at a discounted price (which is confidential).

‘This is, in effect, a rare instance of an NHS funded study/clinical trial.

‘The prioritisation process is vital in ensuring an affordable and effective health service for all, as the DHSC cannot fund everything that is requested of it: meaning that difficult decisions will unfortunately be required on occasion. Making an exception for a single case could lead to every future funding decision being challenged.’

The spokesman went on to say that while the drug is available in the UK it remains unavailable in many countries, including the USA and the Republic of Ireland due to lack of evidence of its effectiveness.