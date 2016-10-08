We Shall Overcome concert for foodbank and homeless charities

Community news

The Ballaghs, supported by Tiger T and Matt Kelly, are taking part in a live music event on Saturday in support of the Isle of Man Foodbank and Housing Matters (Isle of Man).

We Shall Overcome, one of a number of gigs across the British Isles supporting homelessness and poverty projects, takes place at Noa Bakehouse, in Douglas, from 7.30pm.

Tickets £5.

Audience members are asked to bring non-perishable food or toiletries for the Foodbank.

