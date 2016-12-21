We want a level playing field, says Shoprite’s owners

Local businesses should receive the same level of government support and encouragement as new enterprises looking to establish themselves here.

That’s the view of Shoprite owners Isle of Man Enterprises after it lost a doleance appeal against a rival’s expansion plans.

>> No evidence of govt corruption at highest level

It had claimed links between EFB and former Chief Minister Allan Bell had resulted in special treatment over plans for a site at Ballafletcher. And it accused then Environment Minister Richard Ronan of apparent bias in his decision to grant an extension of time to the planning approval.

But Deemster Doyle rejected its call to quash Mr Ronan’s decisions and order a new appeal, ruling a case had not been made out.

Responding to the judgment, Isle of Man Enterprises pointed out it is a leading contributor to the Manx economy, being a local business employing more than 600 people here, and providing work for a further 5,000 through third party contracts.

It said: ‘In submitting our recent Petition of Doleance, we were seeking to establish a “level playing field” for local businesses, in line with the government’s publicly stated inward investment strategy.

‘We have long supported the view there needs to be a balance of economic and social need and costs, against the net benefits of inward investment. Furthermore local businesses should be offered the same range of incentives and opportunities to drive economic growth and create new jobs.

‘An economic impact assessment must be an essential requirement for a development of the proposed size and scale in the application covered by the petition. We are looking to our new government to establish a framework where the ambitions and commitment of local entrepreneurs and businesses are recognised and receive the same level of support and encouragement as those new businesses looking to establish themselves here.’