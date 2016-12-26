We want to rescue bin!

The Isle of Man’s answer to the Wombles will attempt to retrieve its bin from the Sulby River at the Poyll Doohey tomorrow morning, Tuesday, December 27th.

Beach Buddies are hoping a few of volunteers might be able to come along and provide some muscle to place the bin back in position in the Poyll Doohey car park.

Beach Buddies founder Bill Dale said: ‘We don’t have any particular ideas in mind, but the most likely would be to tie a rope onto the bin and drag it out using the truck. Access for the truck, however, could be a problem.

‘It also seems most sensible to take the bin further downstream and try to pull it out on the northern side of the river. We may need the kind permission of local landowners to do this.’

The plan is to meet at 11am at the point where the bin is in the river, which is about half a mile below the White Bridge, and about quarter of a mile upstream from Ramsey Bridge.

Beach Buddies will be hosting hot drinks afterwards in Ramsey.

Anyone under 35 who is mystified by our reference to the Wombles should click here