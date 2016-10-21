‘We will turn this forest into a wild paradise’

Work continued over the weekend on Manx Wildlife Trust’s Ramsey forest project.

But with extremely wet conditions on Sunday putting off all but the hardiest of supporters, it was down to project officer Andree Dubbledam and volunteer Richard Fryer.

As part of the Eco-Active project to turn Claughbane Plantation into a wildlife paradise and children’s play trail, they felled small saplings and stunted trees, planted wildflowers and native shrubs and deepened a small ditch.

Andree explained: ‘This step of the project involves taking out lots of young – less than 40 years old – conifers to reveal the older – about 100 years old – conifers that have become quite magnificent specimens.

‘Once these young conifers are removed we will replant this part of the plantation, about two hectares, with native broadleaf trees and shrubs.

‘We will also put in additional paths and plant more wildflowers.

An Eco Active work party felling trees in Claughbane plantation, the first step in a long-term effort to improve the area for visitors - pictured is Andree Dubbledam, Manx Wildlife Trust, and volunteer Richard Fryer

‘It will probably take most of the winter to finish this step, but we expect the results will be transformative, perhaps a little raw for a year or two though. Give it 10 or 20 years and the few tufts of bluebells clinging on under the conifers will have spread to become a million at least and will be a natural spring spectacle.’

The next volunteer days are on Sunday, October 30 and November 13, after which more dates will be announced. Everyone over the age of 16 is welcome to help.

Tools, gloves and refreshments are provided, and they will start from 10am at Ramsey hairpin.

Anyone interested can contact the Manx Wildlife Trust on 434251 or andree@manxwt.org.uk

