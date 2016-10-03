We won’t rely on MLC votes say Chief Minister candidates

All three candidates for the position of Chief Minister say they would take the job only if they got a majority of votes in the House of Keys.

Kate Beecroft, Alfred Cannan and Howard Quayle were speaking at a public meeting organised by the Positive Action Group in Douglas tonight.

The three candidates for the position of Chief Minister following the 2016 Isle of Man General Election - Howard Quayle, Alf Cannan and Kate Beecroft - take part in a public hustings organised by the Positive Action Group

Mr Quayle said that anyone who became Chief Minister relying on the votes of MLCs would be a ‘lame duck’ Chief Minister.

Tynwald will tomorrow vote to decide who should be Allan Bell’s successor in the top job in Manx politics.

For the first time the public will know how each Tynwald member voted. In the past it has been a secret ballot.

Tomorrow MHKs will vote first and then MLCs will vote.

The PAG meeting foreshadowed some changes in Tynwald. Mrs Beecroft and Mr Cannan said they would not have MLCs either as ministers or departmental members.

Mr Quayle agreed that MLCs shouldn’t be ministers but thought that for at least the next 12 months they should be an option for departmental ministers to benefit from their experience.

He said that would be like throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

In the report on the future of Tynwald by Lord Lisvane it is recommended that MLCs should not be members of department but move into more of a revising and scrutinising role.

What that would mean is that MLCs who are members of a department would get a pay cut of around £12,000.

That cut was the only concrete example of a cut that any of the candidates gave in the meeting.

There was a lot of talk about general efficiencies and quite a lot about wanting more expenditure on certain things, notably education.

The issue of borrowing and issuing of bonds to help the island make ends meet was brought up.

Mr Quayle said that the Channel Islands had introduced bonds and Mrs Beecroft said it was something she would look at.

Mr Cannan said he did not think that it was something the island should do.

iomtoday.co.im will report on the vote for the Chief Minister as it happens tomorrow.

