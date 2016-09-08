Wear a Beard Day is only a whisker away

The Family Library and Mobile Family Library is calling for offices, schools, families and individuals to take part in Wear a Beard Day tomorrow (Friday).

It is the fundraising finale to their pirate inspired Summer Reading Scheme.

Staff at the library are all set with their whiskers, while Beth Espey and the Women Today team at Manx Radio have pledged to wear beards for their broadcast tomorrow.

Money raised will go towards the overall running costs of the Family Library and the Mobile Family Library.

Participants can share photos of their beards using the hashtag of #wearabeardday.

If you’re looking for inspiration visit www.familylibrary.im for beard templates or for more information about the fundraiser.