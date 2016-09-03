Wear something bright to support blind people

The Manx public are being asked to support visually impaired and blind people.

Manx Blind Welfare Society is once again organising a special day as part of a series of events aimed at raising awareness of visual impairment and the need for good eye health.

On Friday, September 16, the community is invited to join in the fun by dressing in bright, as well as decorating workplaces and schools in bright colours.

Society volunteers’ coordinator and events organiser Debbie Thomson said: ‘Bright for Sight day is a fun way of raising awareness of how we can, as a community, better understand what it means to be blind or visually impaired, and ensure everyone has the opportunity and independence to live their life as they choose.

‘It was great to see so many people get involved last year, with some even baking very colourful cakes to share at work, and we’ve already had many schools, business and other organisations pledge their support for 2016.

‘We hope it not only improves awareness of the issues faced by the visually impaired in the island, but also helps people understand the importance of looking after their own eye health, a central theme of Vision Awareness Week this year.’

She added: ‘Bright for Sight day is also an opportunity to raise funds so the society can continue its vital work with more than 600 seriously visually impaired people in the Isle of Man.

‘There are many ways you could help raise funds, perhaps making September 16 a dress down day in your workplace and asking for donations or holding a cake sale. It’s up to you how you get involved; just make sure it’s bright!

‘And don’t forget, if you need some truly bright clothes to wear you can pop into our shop, The VIP Store, in Strand Street, Douglas, to brose the rails.’

Anyone taking part in Bright for Sight day is encouraged to share what they are up to by posting on the Manx Blind Welfare Society Facebook page or Tweeting @MBWS.

Also on September 16 the Isle of Man Fund for the Blind is hosting a coffee morning at the society’s headquarters, Corrin Court in Onchan. The event starts at 10.30am and tickets are £1.50.

Bright for Sight day and the coffee morning are among a series of events being held as part of Vision Awareness Week 2016, which runs from September 12 to 18.

There is an open day at Corrin Court on September 12, RNIB’s Eye Pod sight loss simulator will be touring the island and Walk My Way, the island’s biggest guided walk, returns on September 18, starting from the Jubilee Kiosk, Loch Promenade, Douglas.

During the week society staff and volunteers will also be delivering a series of talks to schools, businesses and local organisations, as well as training on how to assist visually impaired people.

For more details about Bright for Sight day and other Vision Awareness Week events, call 674727 or email enquiries@mbws.org.im.

To find out more about MBWS visit www.mbws.og.im