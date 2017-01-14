Web of intrigue over Spider-Man’s Manx ancestry

Spider-Man is Manx, at least according to a recent correspondent who contacted the Manx Independent.

What can only be described as a web of intrigue was created by Manxman Greg Holland who told the newspaper Spider-Man actor Tom Holland is his great nephew.

Tom Holland

The 20-year-old actor who was born in London starred in Billy Elliot, the Musical, at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London and later in the 2012 film The Impossible, alongside Ewan McGregor, about the 2004 Tsunami.

The film Captain America, Civil War, released last year and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, features Tom Holland as Spider-Man. He is said to have signed to do two more Spider-Man films.

Tom’s great uncle told the Manx Independent: ‘Tom is the grandson of my brother, Anthony, and we grew up in Belgravia Road, Port Jack, Onchan.’

Greg told us Tom’s grandfather attended St Ninian’s High School but later left the island, as did the rest of his siblings.

None is involved in the theatre or acting but, moving one generation further on, Tom’s father Dominic Holland is a comedian, script writer and author.

He said: ‘Dominic and his parents used to visit the island when our parents [Tom’s great-grand parents] were alive.’

Greg moved to Australia in the early 1970s, where he now lives.

He told us his brother, Tom’s grandfather, returned to serve some of his national service in the Isle of Man, based at the Jurby camp with the RAF.

‘He did also return to the island only a couple of years ago to visit an elderly uncle who has since died,’ he added.

Greg told us that going further back up the family tree his own grandparents, Charlie and Sarah Holland, were licensees in the island.

‘At various times they owned the Cheshire Inn, now called the British, the Albert Hotel and the New Strand,’ he said.

Tom’s father, Dominic, was the winner of the 1993 Perrier Best newcomer Award in Edinburgh.

He has featured on Radio Four in, among other things, The Small World of Dominic Holland.

He has also published three novels. In January 2013 he published How Tom Holland Eclipsed His Dad.

The book tells of his son’s rise to fame after being chosen for the part of Billy Elliot, the London stage musical.