Welcome boost for breast unit

The With Women Worldwide charity presented a cheque for £800 to the Breastcare Unit charity.

Jane Shutt and an Anne Graham of With Women Worldwide are pictured presenting the cheque to David Gawne, president of the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group.

The £1.5 million at Noble’s Hospital, which opened in February, was only possible thanks to the donations and bequests from individuals, businesses, groups and trusts.

