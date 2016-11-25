What are your views on the minimum wage?

Should the Isle of Man’s minimum wage be increased?

That subject is being reviewed by the government and the public are being asked for their views.

Manx news

The results of this review will enable the Department of Economic Development’s minimum wage committee to make recommendations for any changes to the rate of the Minimum Wage to become effective in April 2017.

Laurence Skelly MHK, Minister for the Department of Economic Development, said: ‘Ensuring that the minimum wage is set appropriately is a vital part of our ongoing aim to protect the Isle of Man’s vulnerable population and ensures high standards of living.

‘The minimum wage should demonstrate that work pays and encourage individuals to play an active role in the development of our economy.

‘Responses from a variety of interested parties will be used by the committee to form their recommendations and I encourage any interested individual, business, industry body or trade union to get in contact.’

The committee wants written submissions in relation to:

· The wider social and economic implications of any minimum wage to be prescribed under the Act.

· Its likely effects on employment, especially among disadvantaged groups.

· Its likely effect on inflation and its impact on the costs and competitiveness of businesses.

· The costs to industry and public authorities on the Island.

· Its impact on pay, employment and competitiveness in low-paying sectors and small businesses.

· Its effect on different groups of workers.

· The effect on pay structures.

· The interaction between minimum wage rates and the tax and benefit systems.

The minimum wage committee would like to hear from workers who are earning the minimum wage. In particular, the committee would like examples of those workers’ weekly income and expenditure. Submissions are also sought from the 16-21 age group concerning the rate of the minimum wage.

Submissions should be addressed to: The Secretary to the Minimum Wage Committee, Department of Economic Development, Nivison House, Prospect Hill, Douglas, IM1 5ET or by e-mail to dedemployment@gov.im.

Submissions must be received on or before December 9.

The current minimum wage is

aged 21 years and over - £7 an hour

aged 18 years and over - £6.65

aged 18 or over, receiving training accredited by the DED and within the first six months of employment with his or her employer - £6.65

who is over compulsory school age but not 18 - £5.40

In the UK the figures are different

For people over 25, it’s £7.20 an hour; Aged 21 to 24, £6.95; aged 18 to 20, £5.55 and under 18, £4.