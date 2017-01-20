What can be done about grot spots?

Councillors in Douglas have denied any inconsistency in their treatment of rundown properties in the borough.

The council maintains a dilapidated property list detailing ruinous, unsightly or dilapidated properties in Douglas and can take action if the state of the building is thought to detract from the ‘amenity of the neighbourhood’.

The Summerland site on Douglas promenade

But while some sites feature regularly in council discussions, other notorious grot spots are apparently not even included on the list.

Councillor Catherine Turner is vice chairman of the council’s environmental services committee, which oversees dilapidated properties. She disagreed there was inconsistency, explaining it was very much dependent on whether a property was brought to the council’s attention.

‘We have an officer who maintains the schedule of properties considering issues like safety and visual amenity.

‘But they can be brought to our attention by a member of the public, another councillor or the officer himself and they will be inspected to see if they meet the dilapidated criteria,’ she said.

Africa House on Woodbourne Road, Douglas

However, some properties are never brought to the council’s attention and she admitted there was an element of subjectivity in assessing them. She said a new officer responsible for dilapidated properties had recently been appointed so progress was likely to be made soon.

‘And if any members of the public spot anything they think is a cause for concern they should contact me or their own councillor,’ she added.

Douglas Council has recently required improvement work to be done at the old Esso depot on South Quay and the former Imperial Hotel on the seafront has been a frequent subject for discussion.

But in contrast, the government-owned former Summerland site – a major eyesore on Douglas seafront for years – apparently does not feature.

The Imperial Hotel site on Douglas promenade

In a recent court case, a private householder was required to remove a small scaffolding platform and repaint sills and a door, yet Africa House on Woodbourne Road, former home of disgraced tycoon Trevor Baines, remains empty, decaying, obscured by an overgrown garden and ugly security fencing.

Moreover, a call at a council meeting last autumn by Athol councillor Betty Quirk to put the Castle Mona Hotel on the dilapidated properties list was rejected.

Mrs Quirk said: ‘I’ve often spoken on this subject because some of these are iconic buildings but nothing seems to happen. I know the Castle Mona is up for sale. It can pose a problem when we have owners who do not even live here. I have suggested compulsory purchase but it won’t happen.’

Former councillor David Ashford, now MHK for Douglas North, said part of the problem lay in the inadequacy of the legislation.

The Castle Mona site on Douglas promenade

‘The law is too subjective as to what is or is not a dilapidated property. You could say the Castle Mona was unsightly but whether it is dilapidated or even ruinous is another question.’

He said one problem was that large sums of money could be spent going to court only to find a building was deemed ‘unsightly’ rather than ‘dilapidated’, meaning only minimal work was required of the owner.

Another problem, he said, was that notices to do work were served by the council.

‘If it was not addressed, by the time the matter reached court, the list of repairs needed might have doubled, but the court would only consider what was on the original list, so to address the additional matters the process had to begin all over again.’

In recent years, extra powers have been granted to fine owners of buildings, but Mr Ashford said this does not go far enough.

‘In extreme cases, I would like to see a power of compulsory purchase. The legislation certainly needs to be tightened up, perhaps with stiffer fines, But the problem is that does not help people who are struggling to afford to do the work,’ he said. ‘Of course this discussion makes it sound as if Douglas is in ruins and the reality is there is a hard-core of about half a dozen properties that have been run down for years.

Property for John Turners feature on derelict property around the island. 72 Derby Road Douglas.

‘The others are dealt with. Most owners co-operate and extra power is just needed to deal with the extreme cases.

‘After all, Douglas is the gateway to the island so we need to ensure that the image is right.’

Councillor Falk Horning, who also sits on the eEnvironmental services committee, accepted some of the approaches appeared inconsistent on the face of it but added councillors were not always given the complete list. In other words, some properties may be on the list without councillors’ knowledge.

‘The list that we see does not include all of the properties: there is a bigger list that the officers have,’ he said.

He too pointed out that to get onto the list, a property must either be reported by a member of the public or have been noted by a council officer.

‘So a property may well not be there simply because it has never been brought to our attention,’ he said.

‘If the Summerland site is not on the list, I can only speculate as to why that might be. In my view it should be.’

Woodbourne Road Demolition Site. re John T.