What to do if you won’t be able to get to polls

Registered voters unable to vote in person at a polling station in the General Election on September 22 should apply for an advance vote.

Advance votes enable electors to cast their votes before polling day, at a time and venue agreed with the constituency returning officer. This can be done on or off iIsland, provided it is within the British Island.

Advance votes should not be confused with proxy votes.

Advance and proxy vote application forms are available online at www.gov.im/elections, from constituency returning officers or from the Cabinet Office, 3rd Floor, Government Office, Buck’s Road, Douglas.

Completed application forms for advance votes should be forwarded to returning officers by September 16 for voters who wish to cast an advance vote within the Isle of Man and by September 12 for voters who wish to cast an advance vote elsewhere within the British Islands.

Students who are registered to vote but who will be off island on polling day may apply to cast an advance vote. Those at university/college in the British Islands may choose to have a ballot paper delivered to the term time address.

More information regarding the election can be found at www.gov.im/elections or by emailing elections@gov.im or phoning 685754.